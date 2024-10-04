Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

walker_blackhawks_broadcast
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their exhibition schedule with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The arena is home to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and holds more than 15,000 fans for hockey.

Following a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at Enterprise Center, the Blues are expected to bring a young lineup to face the Blackhawks in their preseason finale before the team travels to Seattle for the season opener on Tuesday afternoon.

Fans can watch Saturday's game live on NHL Network.

