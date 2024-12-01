Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored, and Aleksei Kolosov made 25 saves for the Flyers (12-10-3), who have won three straight, including 3-1 against the New York Rangers on Friday, and are 4-0-1 the past five games.

"I was happy with the energy," Tortorella said. "That was my biggest concern coming in here back to back. I thought we played well.

"When we had breakdowns, especially in the third period, I thought we struggled a bit. 'Koly' made some big saves for us."

Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours scored, and Binnington made 28 saves for the Blues (11-12-2), who lost for the first time under coach Jim Montgomery. Montgomery was hired on Sunday to replace Drew Bannister.

"I really wanted that one," Binnington said. "It was a really fun game, chances at both ends. By the end, the rink was so loud. It was fun playing in front of the home crowd there. We really wanted that one, but we fought hard. I think just that third period showing that resiliency to tie that game up late was big for us. We've got to take that with us moving forward and keep working."