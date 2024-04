The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract with Dylan Peterson.

The 6-foot-4, 22-year-old forward was the Blues’ third-round selection (No. 86 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft and has spent the past four seasons with Boston University.

In 119 NCAA regular-season games, Peterson recorded 26 goals and 34 assists (60 points).

The Roseville, California, native appeared in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament in each of the last two seasons.