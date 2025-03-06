Parayko to undergo a scope on left knee

Blues defenseman will be re-evaluated in six weeks

parayko_action_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Colton Parayko will undergo a scope on his left knee after injuring it during Wednesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Parayko will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Parayko, 31, has dressed in 62 games for the Blues this season, posting a career-best 15 goals and a career-high tying 35 points.

Among NHL defensemen overall, Parayko ranks 21st in points, fourth in goals, and 19th in ice-time per game (23:51).

The St. Albert, Alberta, native has appeared in 721 regular-season games across his 10-year career with the Blues, totaling 294 points (76 goals, 218 assists) and 198 penalty minutes.

He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 86 overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

