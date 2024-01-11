Parayko set to move into 3rd in games played by a Blues defenseman

In a span of about six weeks, St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko has leapt past some of the most legendary names in franchise history in games played.

In late November, it was Chris Pronger (598).

After Christmas, it was Al MacInnis (613).

Last week, it was Barclay Plager (614), and on Tuesday against Florida, he matched Bobby Plager at 616.

All four of those players have their numbers hanging in the rafters at Enterprise Center, a distinction that belongs to some of the very best to wear the Blue Note, and two of them - Pronger and MacInnis - are also Hockey Hall of Famers.

When the puck drops on Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers, Parayko will officially move past Bobby Plager and take sole possession of third all-time in games played amongst Blues defensemen at 617 games.

“He was obviously a special person, a legend on the team, a legend in the organization and all around in St. Louis,” Parayko told stlouisblues.com. “We definitely miss Bobby. Every time you saw him, he put a smile on your face and everybody was always happy to be around him. He was a special person and I’m glad I got to cross paths with him.

“It’s pretty special,” Parayko added of moving into third in team history. “Growing up watching some of those guys, they were all great representatives of wearing the Blue Note. It’s obviously special to play in the NHL, but it’s that much more special to be able to put the Blue Note on everyday. It’s a special place to play with all the guys that have been through here, present, past - it’s the culture everyone has built. Everybody has formed what it means to be a Blue.”