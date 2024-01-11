Parayko set to move into 3rd in games played by a Blues defenseman

parayko_pose_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

In a span of about six weeks, St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko has leapt past some of the most legendary names in franchise history in games played.

In late November, it was Chris Pronger (598).

After Christmas, it was Al MacInnis (613).

Last week, it was Barclay Plager (614), and on Tuesday against Florida, he matched Bobby Plager at 616.

All four of those players have their numbers hanging in the rafters at Enterprise Center, a distinction that belongs to some of the very best to wear the Blue Note, and two of them - Pronger and MacInnis - are also Hockey Hall of Famers.

When the puck drops on Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers, Parayko will officially move past Bobby Plager and take sole possession of third all-time in games played amongst Blues defensemen at 617 games.

“He was obviously a special person, a legend on the team, a legend in the organization and all around in St. Louis,” Parayko told stlouisblues.com. “We definitely miss Bobby. Every time you saw him, he put a smile on your face and everybody was always happy to be around him. He was a special person and I’m glad I got to cross paths with him.

“It’s pretty special,” Parayko added of moving into third in team history. “Growing up watching some of those guys, they were all great representatives of wearing the Blue Note. It’s obviously special to play in the NHL, but it’s that much more special to be able to put the Blue Note on everyday. It’s a special place to play with all the guys that have been through here, present, past - it’s the culture everyone has built. Everybody has formed what it means to be a Blue.”

plager_bob_lookup

Parayko reached third in just his ninth NHL season - and that includes COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Prior to those years, Parayko’s least amount of games played was 79.

Only two defensemen are ahead of Parayko in games played - Barret Jackman (803) and Alex Pietrangelo (758).

“It’s crazy how fast time flies,” Parayko said. “I need to sit down and appreciate it more. Things happen fast. This is my ninth season and it doesn’t seem like it. It seems surreal we’re sitting down and talking about this number.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play with Petro, a really good player and friend, and lucky to learn from someone like him. He was a great teammate and then with Jax being around the organization, getting to see him and talk to him - both of those guys are part of a winning culture here in St. Louis. To follow behind those guys is special, and to be in the same conversation is an honor and a humbling thing.”

GAMES PLAYED (DEFENSEMAN)

Barret Jackman - 803
Alex Pietrangelo - 758
Bob Plager - 616
Colton Parayko - 616
Barclay Plager - 614
Al MacInnis - 613
Chris Pronger - 598
Jay Bouwmeester - 490
Jack Brownschidle - 455
Bryce Salvador - 447

News Feed

Florida Panthers St. Louis Blues game recap January 9

Blues fall to Panthers as Tkachuk scores hat trick in home town
Blues sign Walker to two-year extension

Blues sign Walker to two-year extension
How to watch Blues Hall of Fame induction on Jan. 19

How to watch Blues Hall of Fame induction on Jan. 19
St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors

Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors
Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues game recap January 4

Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold

3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold
Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December
Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury