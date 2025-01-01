NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

QC
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

On Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced the 12 players making up the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues and Chicago Blackhawks rosters were announced during intermission of the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

The League's remaining teams will be announced daily throughout January.

First and Second teams will each include three forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender. The honorees were selected by a panel of media, retired players and respective clubs' executives.

Once all franchises' teams are announced, a League-wide fan vote will take place to determine the NHL Quarter-Century Team. Voting will take place Feb. 12-26 on NHL.com and X, with results to be announced at a later date.

The teams are, in alphabetical order:

First Team

Forwards

Alexander Steen
Vladimir Tarasenko
Keith Tkachuk

Defensemen

Alex Pietrangelo
Chris Pronger

Goaltender

Jordan Binnington

QC TEAM_WEB_FIRST_STL

Second Team

Forwards

David Backes
Ryan O'Reilly
David Perron

Defensemen

Al MacInnis
Colton Parayko

Goaltender

Brian Elliott

QC TEAM_WEB_SECOND_STL

