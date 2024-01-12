Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers

"It feels great," Kyrou said. "I've said this before, I love playing here. I love the fans. It feels awesome to get one at home."

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, Robert Thomas had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 40 saves for the Blues (21-18-1), who have won three of four.

"If I'm being honest, it's a game I didn't like our team at all 5-on-5 for the majority of the game," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "But you look at the Colorado game (2-1 loss Dec. 29), we probably deserved two points in that game and then tonight, if it wasn't for the performance of 'Binner' and our power play being able to score the two goals, I don't know if we get out of here with two points.

"Obviously happy with the two points. It's an important two points. It's a good hockey team over there, but I thought we made it easy on them here tonight. We can't continue to do that. That's not winning hockey and we're not going to win many games like that playing that way."