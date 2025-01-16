Neighbours launches new hat line with STL Authentics

Jake Neighbours is launching a new line of hats that will be available exclusively at STL Authentics and STLAuthentics.com beginning Thursday.

Neighbours sat down with designers from CAPX last September to design five Blues-themed hats, which come in various colors and feature different team logos. Fans can expect to see the standard Blue Note, the secondary trumpet logo from the mid-90s and more.

But then there’s something completely unique - one hat that features the word “BLUES” spelled out in American Sign Language, and another that has Neighbours' 63 in sign language on the side.

Knowing sign language is an important skill for Neighbours, who learned it as a kid because one of his best friends from childhood — Ozzy Wiesblatt — has a mother who is deaf.