Musician Derek Shayne celebrates Chase, Twist in new single 'Hockey Tough'

Those are the lyrics of Derek Shayne, a rising star in Canada’s independent music scene. His new single, Hockey Tough, features a nod to former Blues enforcers Kelly Chase and Tony Twist.

“I wanted this song to be a tribute for all the tough guys in hockey that maybe don’t get a lot of credit,” Shayne told stlouisblues.com. “Hockey players are a different breed, you know? They play through all kinds of injuries and broken legs and broken jaws and whatnot trying to win a Cup at the end of the season. And so we wanted to write something for those guys.”

Despite growing up in a small mining town in northern Canada, Shayne has been a diehard St. Louis Blues fan for as long as he can remember. His grandpa, Paddy Ginnell, worked as a Blues scout for 14 years and helped the team land such players as Chase, Twist, Rod Brind’Amour, Curtis Joseph and Barret Jackman. Shayne’s father, Dan Ginnell, has scouted for the Blues since 2005 and was in part responsible for the team selecting such names as Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Binnington, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

Shayne also played hockey, suiting up at junior levels before becoming a scout for 11 seasons with both the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers. He eventually gave that up in 2023 to pursue his dream of writing songs and making his own music, which he classifies as rock with a country flavor.