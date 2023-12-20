McGing assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Hugh McGing to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

McGing, 25, posted four shots on goal in five games during his stint with the Blues.

The Chicago, Illinois, native has also appeared in 21 games with the Thunderbirds this season, tallying 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

McGing was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 138 overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.