Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Blues Better Halves, Operation Shower host baby shower for military mothers

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Schenn also gets 3 points, Hofer makes 30 saves for St. Louis

Recap: Canadiens at Blues 11.4.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and two assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Brandon Saad and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 30 saves for St. Louis (5-4-1), who have won two straight, including 4-1 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

"Just feels good as a team," Kyrou said. "We got back-to-back wins here. Energy's good right now."

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens (5-4-2), who went 0-2-1 on a three-game road trip.

"Pretty sloppy from us," Montreal captain Nick Suzuki said. "I thought we'd respond better after Arizona (a 3-2 loss on Thursday). It was the same things happening again. We need to clean things up."

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead 1:24 into the first period, cutting to the slot and taking a Schenn pass from the left corner after Schenn missed a breakaway chance.

"He's another guy too, where the stat sheet, what did he have, two or three points coming into this game?" Schenn said. "He had breakaways and 2-on-1s and stuff he wasn't scoring on. He's an opportunistic guy. Most importantly, I think his work ethic's where it needs to be right now. He's playing hard at both ends. He's back-checking and he's winning his battles. It was nice for him to get one too."

MTL@STL: Kyrou gives Blues lead early in 1st

Juraj Slafkovsky, No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 with his first goal of the season on the power play at 4:01. 

"I had more shots today (four),” Slafkovsky said. “We had a good combination of players. We're trying to do something. We'll keep building."

Thomas scored his third goal in as many games at 16:37 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead off a pass to the middle by Justin Faulk

Saad made it 3-1 at 13:03 of the second period on a 2-on-1 with Kyrou, who fed Saad for a one-timer.

Gallagher made it 3-2 at 14:48 after Sean Monahan intercepted a puck behind the Blues’ net and fed Gallagher in the slot.

Alexey Toropchenko's short-handed breakaway goal at 2:50 of the third period made it 4-2.

"That was a big goal," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "Our penalty kill was excellent even though we gave up that one, but I thought it was excellent and that was a huge goal. It was a good play by [Pavel Buchnevich] and 'Torpo' finished it off. That was a big goal for sure."

MTL@STL: Toropchenko increases Blues' lead in 3rd

Schenn's first of the season at 5:53 made it 5-2 on a back-door play with Kyrou.

"It always feels good to get the first one and help produce, right?" Schenn said. "Everyone in the locker room wants to produce and help out and I felt as a line tonight (with Saad and Kyrou), we were good and as a team, we were good. 
 
"The whole weekend, really committed to a different style of hockey, which is getting it out and getting pucks to the goal line and trying to wear teams out. We weren't scoring, so we had to change something, and it's just a commitment, it's a hard game. If you guys want to do it, we score goals."

Kasperi Kapanen added an empty-net goal at 16:00 to make it 6-2.

Suzuki deflected Cole Caufield's shot from the blue line at 18:32 for the 6-3 final. 

NOTES: The Blues scored only 14 goals in their first eight games but have 10 in back-to-back days. ... Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak was a minus-1 in 14:53 playing his season debut. Dvorak missed the past 28 games, including 10 this season, with a knee injury. ... St. Louis defenseman Tyler Tucker was plus-2 with three takeaways and two hits in 15:23 after being a healthy scratch in three of the past four games. ... Montreal forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard did not play because of a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. ... The Blues are 11-0-0 all time in games when both Kyrou and Thomas score a goal.