Krug sets single-game records for assists, points by Blues defenseman

GettyImages-1997606535 copy
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

Torey Krug had a career-high five assists in Sunday's 7-2 rout of the Montreal Canadiens, setting the St. Louis Blues single-game records for both assists and points by a defenseman.

Krug became one of six Blues in history with five assists in a game, joining Robert Thomas, Dallas Drake, Adam Oates, Bernie Federko and Brian Sutter. Krug is only the third Blue since 2003 with a five-point outing, joining Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Krug is the second defenseman this season with at least five assists in a game, joining Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With Krug and Letang, 2023-24 became the first season in 20 years to have multiple blueliners reach that mark.

"The one thing with Torey is that he gives an honest effort every night," Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said after the game. "He's highly competitive, and we saw that tonight."

Krug's performance was rare for not only the Blues, but for the League:

  • Krug's game Sunday is just the 43rd time in NHl history that a defenseman has recorded at least five assists in a game.
  • The Livonia, Michigan, native is one of eight U.S.-born defensemen with at least five assists in a game, joining Adam Fox, Brian Leetch, Chris Chelios, Gary Suter, Phil Housley, Tom Kurvers and Mark Howe.
  • Krug is one of four defensemen in NHL history with a five-assist game in Montreal, joining Babe Pratt (1940), Doug Harvey (1955) and Lyle Odelein (1994). Krug and Pratt are the only opposing players to do so.

Recap: Blues at Canadiens 2.11.24

Two of Krug's helpers came on the power play, where the Blues converted three of five times against Montreal. The Blues are now 19-for-69 (27.5 percent) on the power play since Bannister's first game behind the bench on Dec. 14. Krug attributed that success to the Blues both shooting the puck and crashing the net more often.

"The best power plays converge around the crease," Krug said. "In previous times, I think we were on the outside a little too much, and now we're a little bit more hungry around the crease."

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

Hofer, Blues defeat Sabres for 6th win in 7 games

Kapanen activated from injured reserve

Pick'em launches in Blues App

Faulk placed on injured reserve

Blues recall Rosen from Springfield

Blues, Blackhawks to meet in 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field

NHL to return to Olympics, host 4 Nations Face-Off

Thomas enjoys first All-Star experience

Thomas selected to Team McDavid for NHL All-Star Game

Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Merzlikins makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blues

Blues assign Gaudette to Springfield

MacEachern to undergo season-ending surgery on shoulder

Schenn ranks second in Blues history in overtime goals

Blues, Stifel upgrade Carr Lane VPA Middle School tech lab

Perunovich sustains lower-body injury

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Kings to extend winning streak to 5