Krug sets single-game records for assists, points by Blues defenseman

Krug is the second defenseman this season with at least five assists in a game, joining Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With Krug and Letang, 2023-24 became the first season in 20 years to have multiple blueliners reach that mark.
"The one thing with Torey is that he gives an honest effort every night," Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said after the game. "He's highly competitive, and we saw that tonight."
Krug's performance was rare for not only the Blues, but for the League:
- Krug's game Sunday is just the 43rd time in NHl history that a defenseman has recorded at least five assists in a game.
- The Livonia, Michigan, native is one of eight U.S.-born defensemen with at least five assists in a game, joining Adam Fox, Brian Leetch, Chris Chelios, Gary Suter, Phil Housley, Tom Kurvers and Mark Howe.
- Krug is one of four defensemen in NHL history with a five-assist game in Montreal, joining Babe Pratt (1940), Doug Harvey (1955) and Lyle Odelein (1994). Krug and Pratt are the only opposing players to do so.