Konowalchuk named head coach of Springfield Thunderbirds

konowalchuk_steve_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named Steve Konowalchuk the head coach of its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

Konowalchuk, 51, spent last season as an associate coach with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, where he helped lead the team to a 40-25-7 regular-season record and a fifth place finish in the Western Conference.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native’s coaching career began in Colorado where he served two seasons as an assistant coach for Avalanche. Then, in 2011, he was named head coach of the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds and went on to spend six seasons behind their bench. During his tenure, he guided the Thunderbirds to five postseason appearances, including 2017 when they captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup (WHL championship).

Following his time in Seattle, Konowalchuk served one season as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks before spending two seasons as head coach of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels.

As a player, Konowalchuk was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 1991 and enjoyed a 14-year NHL career.

Overall, he dressed in 790 career NHL regular-season games, including 693 with the Capitals. He also represented the United States in several international competitions, including the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, where he captured a gold medal.

News Feed

Landon Sim wins OHL Championship with Knights

5 Blues compete at IIHF World Championship

McGing signs two-year contract extension

Blues to pick 16th overall at NHL Draft

Blues sign Bannister to two-year extension as head coach

Hayes, Kessel join Team USA at World Championship

3 Blues named to Team Canada at World Championship

Blues sign Stenberg to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues sign Robertsson to entry-level contract

NHL Draft Lottery set for May 7

Blues sign Sylvegard, Johannesson from SHL

Armstrong: 'There's a path' for Dvorsky to Blues in 2024-25

Ott named to Team Canada World Championship coaching staff

Armstrong, Buchnevich open to extension talks

Bannister considered a finalist for Blues head coaching job

Blues assign 3 players to Springfield Thunderbirds

Stars clinch 1st in Western Conference in shootout win against Blues

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Dallas