Hitchcock, Zimmerman to receive Jack Buck Awards

Coaching great Ken Hitchcock and St. Louis Blues President/CEO Chris Zimmerman will be honored at the Missouri Athletic Club's 55th annual Jack Buck Awards on Dec. 16.

Hitchcock will receive the Bob Plager Legends Award, while Zimmerman is being honored with the Jack Buck Award. The awards and ceremony are a prestigious annual event recognizing those who have enhanced the sports landscape in St. Louis.

The Legends Award was renamed after Blues Hall of Famer Bob Plager in 2021 and honors those who make a positive impact on the local sports community. Hitchcock coached the Blues for parts of six seasons from 2011 to 2017. During his tenure, Hitchcock became the second-most winningest coach in franchise history with a record of 224-103-36. In 2019, he retired from coaching as the fourth-winningest coach in NHL history and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.

Hitchcock will be the ninth member of the Blues organization to be presented the award, including Bernie Federko, Garry Unger, Chris Pronger and Keith Tkachuk.

Zimmerman will be honored with the Jack Buck Award in recognition of his dedication to St. Louis sports and making a positive difference in the community. Zimmerman is in his 10th season with the Blues. His tenure has included the team's first Stanley Cup championship and hosting marquee NHL events, including the 2017 Winter Classic and 2020 All-Star Game.

Five other individuals connected to the Blues have previously received the award, including Chairman Tom Stillman and alumni Bruce Affleck and Kelly Chase.

This will be the second consecutive year in which two Blues are being honored at the event. Red Berenson (Bob Plager Legends Award) and General Manager Doug Armstrong (Stan the Man Award) were both recognized in 2023.

Fans can RSVP to attend the 55th MAC Awards through the MAC app or by calling 314-539-4470.