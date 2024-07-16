Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre, Levy Restaurants to hold job fair July 23

By St. Louis Blues

Do you want a rewarding job that allows you to be part of the biggest sports moments and best concerts in St. Louis? 

Then we have the position for you!

The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and Levy Restaurants are holding a job fair for part-time positions on Tuesday, July 23 from 3-6 p.m. at Stifel Theatre.

Open jobs include:

  • Guest Experience Ambassadors, Concierges and Stewards
  • Safety Ambassadors
  • Public Safety Officers
  • Concessions cashiers, runners, bartenders and supervisors
  • Cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers
  • Banquet servers
  • Premium and Suites runners and supervisors
  • Warehouse assistants

...and more!

Candidates passionate about sports and entertainment that are interested in applying can complete applications and meet with hiring managers at Stifel Theatre (1400 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103) on July 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants can enter through the theatre's ticket lobby. 

Learn more about available positions and joining our team here.

