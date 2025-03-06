Ellis agrees to two-year extension with Blues

ellis_extension
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with goaltender Colten Ellis.

Ellis, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 93 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

This season, the Whycocomagh, Nova Scotia, native has made 31 appearances for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and shares third in the AHL overall with 19 wins (19-7-3), ranks second with a .926 save percentage, and ranks 11th with a 2.41 goals-against average.

Overall, Ellis has dressed in 53 career AHL regular-season games, posting a 27-19-8 record along with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

News Feed

Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout 

Trade deadline decisions loom for Blues

Blue Note Cup crowns 37 champions in historic weekend

Johnston scores 3 power-play goals, Stars defeat Blues

Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win

Blues sign Tucker to two-year extension

Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

Kaiton returns to radio booth to call Blues-Capitals

Schenn plays in 1,000th NHL game

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Blues score 3 unanswered to rally past Avalanche

Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

Binnington, Parayko win 4 Nations Face-Off title

Bolduc recalled from Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network now available on Prime Video

Canada, U.S. to face off for 4 Nations title

Watch 6 historic Blues games free over-the-air only on Matrix Midwest