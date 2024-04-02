Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

The Oilers had a goal waved off at 16:13 when Evander Kane was called for high-sticking the puck into the net. Video review confirmed the call on the ice that the stick was above the height of the cross bar.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins thought he scored for the Oilers at 6:11 of the second period, but the Blues challenged for goalie interference, and video review determined that Zach Hyman's right skate clipped Binnington's stick prior to the goal, which was overturned.

"We just felt that [Hyman's] path through 'Binner's, I guess it was his blocker side, that opened 'Binner' up where he wasn't able to be able to recover and with his goal stick to be able to make that save," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "That was our thought process there."

The Blues tied the game 1-1 at 8:15 when Schenn one-timed a shot from the right circle off a pass from Justin Faulk.

The Oilers challenged for goalie interference on the play, claiming Alexey Toropchenko interfered with Skinner but the goal was upheld after video review.

"It was a long game," Skinner said. "I think the refs had a couple tough choices to make. Sometimes the game kind of happens like that. You've just got to do your best to keep momentum on some sort of way. Momentum wasn’t on our side today. I thought the guy interfered with me, but it's really hard for the ref to see it."

NOTES: Saad's goal was his seventh game-winner of the season, the most he's had since he scored an NHL career-high eight with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18; he has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past six games. ... McDavid's assist extended his point streak to eight games (20 points; four goals, 16 assists). The Oilers captain has seven points (one goal, six assists) in three games against St. Louis this season and 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 24 games against the Blues. ... Schenn played in his 500th game with the Blues; the captain has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 25 games against Edmonton. ... Draisaitl has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in an eight-game point streak. ... Faulk had an assist and was a plus-2 in a game-high 28:34, the St. Louis defenseman's 900th in the NHL (341 with the Blues, 559 with the Carolina Hurricanes).