Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets (20-17-6), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. They had 23 blocked shots.

“It’s a team game,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “Everybody’s buying in to do the right things to keep the puck out of the net. We’ve talked a lot about our road record (6-12-3) and getting out here. We did a lot of really good things too, playing a sound defensive hockey game. Unfortunate we didn’t keep it out at the end, but we did a lot of really good things to keep it out for the majority of the hockey game.”

Greaves came within 11 seconds of his first NHL shutout, but Colton Parayko made it 2-1 on the power play with St. Louis at 6-on-4 after goalie Jordan Binnington was pulled for the extra attacker.

“I felt comfortable,” Greaves said. “… I’m just trying to stay in the moment as much as I can and just take it one play or one shot at a time. For me, I’m just trying to stay present.

“At the end of the day, you want to play well, but more than anything, you want to win hockey games. That’s what it’s about, that’s what we care about.”