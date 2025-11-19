Chase to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame committee announced today that former Blues forward and radio analyst Kelly Chase will be honored with the annual True Blue Award at the 2026 Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by First Community.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 12 at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC).

The 2026 induction class will see Blues greats Al Arbour, Barret Jackman, and Alexander Steen as the fourth group to enter the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Chase first came to St. Louis in 1988 when the Blues signed him as a free agent. The Porcupine Plain, Saskatchewan native went on to spend eight total seasons with the Blues, racking up 345 regular-season games and the second-most penalty minutes in franchise history (1,497).

In 1998, Chase was awarded the NHL’s King Clancy Trophy for his charity work with the Gateway Special Hockey team, a program he founded to help kids with developmental disabilities play hockey.

Following his retirement from the game, he served as an analyst on the Blues’ radio broadcast where he and former partner Chris Kerber brought a unique chemistry and infectious passion to Blues games for 18 seasons.

As a member of the organization, Chase has made an immeasurable impact on the franchise and is unparalleled in his work to broaden the reach of the team in the St. Louis area. On the ice, he captured fans with his ferocity and his mindset to always protect his teammates. He has carried that same spirit away from the rink – selflessly supporting the community and personifying what it means to be a Blue.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.