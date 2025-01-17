Schenn scores twice, Blues defeat Flames

ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
Colton Parayko scored in his third straight game, and Dylan Holloway had two assists for the Blues (22-20-4), who have won three of four after also defeating the Flames 2-1 on Tuesday. Joel Hofer made 29 saves to improve to 7-1-1 in his past nine starts.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Schenn said. “They’re a good hockey team, they come at you hard and we were able to play two pretty solid games against them. A fine four points against them. … Usually the team that loses the first night usually gets the better of the team the other night, but we were able to grab two. It’s baby steps, and now we’ve got to go have a good road trip here.”
Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (21-16-7), who lost their second straight after winning three in a row. Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.
“I felt there was one team that had the urgency at the start of the game and one team didn’t,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Unfortunately we were the team that didn’t tonight.
“I was (surprised), but you could tell early on that they were the hungrier team. … We didn’t do a lot of great things in the first period.”
Schenn opened the scoring to make it 1-0 at 4:55 of the first period. Holloway stripped MacKenzie Weegar of the puck behind the net and fed Schenn at the bottom of the left circle for a quick shot.
Parayko pushed the lead to 2-0 at 13:53 on a delayed penalty call when he sent a slap shot from distance through Wolf. The goal was Parayko's 10th of the season, matching his NHL career-high.
Jordan Kyrou made it 3-0 at 15:40 on another delayed call. After Holloway was hooked, he found Kyrou in the right circle who beat Wolf's glove short side.
“I thought we really played on our toes and we were checking (in the first period),” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought we came up with a lot of loose pucks and then when we got it, we made a lot of plays. I felt we could have had six or seven goals tonight with a lot of the looks that we had. Their goalie made some saves and they’re really committed to playing good defense and blocking shots.”
Sharangovich cut the deficit to 3-1 at 11:14 of the second period on a shot from the slot that deflected off Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker's stick.
“We responded well, but it was a little too late,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund said. “The (penalty kill) let us down again because we were coming in the second. … We created some looks, but they made it hard on us to score goals.”
Schenn’s power-play goal at 17:39 of the second made it 4-1 off a give-and-go with Jake Neighbours that Schenn finished with a deflection into the top corner at the netmouth.
It was an important goal because the Flames, who outshot the Blues 17-9 in the second period, had some serious pushes to get back into the game.
“I thought Calgary had a good push there in the first 15 minutes of the second,” Montgomery said, “and then that power play goal was big at the end of the second.”
NOTES: The Blues have won six straight games against the Flames, 10-1-0 in the past 11 and 14-2-0 in the past 16 against Calgary. … St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong served his 1,500th game as a general manager in the NHL (1,123 with the Blues, 377 with the Dallas Stars); he became the 19th GM in League history to reach the mark. … Parayko also scored 10 goals in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2023-24.