Blues to stream 3 upcoming games on Victory+

The St. Louis Blues today announced the completion of their comprehensive in-market broadcast strategy for a package of three games later this season, unveiling a partnership with Victory+ to provide free direct-to-consumer streaming of the contests being televised over-the-air locally by First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest.

For fans who currently utilize the FanDuel Sports Network App to watch the Blues, Victory+ offers a flexible option for watching the team’s games on February 22 vs Winnipeg, March 8 at Los Angeles, and March 25 vs. Montreal from anywhere within the team’s broadcast region, and on any enabled streaming device.

For fans outside of the Blues broadcast region, these Blues games will continue to be available to stream via ESPN+.

​Blues fans may be familiar with Victory+ from the preseason when the streaming platform provided free direct-to-consumer access to five Blues preseason games. Owned by A Parent MediaCo. Inc. (APMC), Victory+ featured Blues at Stars in their first-ever live sports broadcast on September 21.

​ “Our organizational goal in choosing broadcast partners for these games was to leverage available options – both innovative and traditional – to reach as big and broad an audience of current and future Blues fans as possible,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “Victory+ showed during our preseason that they can deliver a high-quality streaming product that was accessible and popular among Blues fans. Pairing their direct-to-consumer channel with Gray Media’s multi-market network of over-the-air stations for these games will enable us to reach more in-market fans than ever before and learn valuable insights about their viewing preferences.”

​Victory+ gives fans access to live games and content wherever they are, offering a free app downloadable on Roku, Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung TV, Vizio, and web streaming. Victory+ made its first venture into professional sports in 2024-25. The Blues were the third NHL team to work with Victory+, following the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks. Using an ad-based revenue model, Victory+ is focused on offering a fan-focused experience guided by APMC’s lengthy track record in the streaming space, including their work with the Dude Perfect streaming service and Kidoodle.TV. The free service is a 100% over-the-top (OTT) streaming alternative for local sports broadcasts, with advertising as its main revenue driver. Visit victoryplus.com/download to find Victory+ on major mobile and connected TV devices.

​“It’s been a strong season with increased viewership across the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks games and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring additional Blues games to fans,” said APMC President and CEO, Neil Gruninger. “We’re heavily focused on the fan experience including exclusive giveaways just for watching Victory+ for free.”

​The three games, including pre and post-game coverage, will air live on the following dates and channels in St. Louis:

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets – KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system), Victory+

– KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system), Victory+ Saturday, March 8 at Los Angeles Kings – KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system), Victory+

– KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system), Victory+ Tuesday, Mar. 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system), Victory+

​To enhance continuity for at-home viewers, the Blues have retained on-air talent and the production crew of FanDuel Sports Network to produce the games. Beyond St. Louis, these three games will be broadcast in an additional 10 Gray Media markets and Columbia, MO covering more than 4.8 million television households. This arrangement creates an opportunity for new groups of viewers in the Midwest to watch their favorite hockey team via antenna, popular cable and satellite providers, and now Victory+ for streaming.

​In addition to being available to stream via Victory+ anywhere inside the Blues broadcast region, the games will air in St. Louis (KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest), Kansas City (KCTV & KSMO), Springfield (KYCW), Cape Girardeau (KFVS), Quincy, IL (WGEM), Peoria, IL (WEEK), Topeka, KS(WIBW), Cedar Rapids, IA (KCRG), Davenport, IA (KWQC), Evansville, IN (WFIE), Ottumwa, IA(KYOU), and Columbia (KMIZ, owned by New-Press & Gazette Company). Fans should check local listings for exact times, dates and channels for each game.