Blues to make FanDuel Sports Network debut on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – FanDuel Sports Network, the new TV and streaming home for the St. Louis Blues, will televise its first St. Louis Blues game under the new network branding on Tuesday, October 22 with coverage of the Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

As previously announced, the network rebranded from Bally Sports, effective today, Oct. 21. FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and the FanDuel Sports Network app will continue to to serve as the regional home for Blues games, airing all games not selected as national TV exclusives. The network will televise and stream 71 Blues regular season games for the 2024-25 NHL season, anchored by Blues LIVE, before and after every game.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer John Kelly, analyst Jamie Rivers and reporter Andy Strickland. Blues LIVE will be hosted by Scott Warmann alongside analyst Bernie Federko.