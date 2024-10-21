Blues to make FanDuel Sports Network debut on Tuesday
ST. LOUIS – FanDuel Sports Network, the new TV and streaming home for the St. Louis Blues, will televise its first St. Louis Blues game under the new network branding on Tuesday, October 22 with coverage of the Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.
As previously announced, the network rebranded from Bally Sports, effective today, Oct. 21. FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and the FanDuel Sports Network app will continue to to serve as the regional home for Blues games, airing all games not selected as national TV exclusives. The network will televise and stream 71 Blues regular season games for the 2024-25 NHL season, anchored by Blues LIVE, before and after every game.
Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer John Kelly, analyst Jamie Rivers and reporter Andy Strickland. Blues LIVE will be hosted by Scott Warmann alongside analyst Bernie Federko.
Channel positions for FanDuel Sports Network Midwest will not change. The network will continue to be widely available throughout Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo and Mediacom. To find a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.
All of the network’s Blues games and other programming will also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans may continue to authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, plus the popular Season Pass option that takes fans throughout the 2024-25 Blues season and offers savings of up to 10%.
Bally Sports app users who have automatic updates enabled will see the app transition automatically to FanDuel Sports Network; if not, they will be prompted to update the app. Login credentials remain the same, and subscriptions purchased through Bally Sports will remain active.