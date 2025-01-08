Blues to celebrate Fowler's 1,000 games on Jan. 9 vs. Anaheim

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate defenseman Cam Fowler's 1,000 games played milestone prior to the Jan. 9 game against the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center.

Fowler was drafted by Anaheim in the first round (No. 12 overall) in 2010 and played 991 games with the franchise before joining the Blues via trade in December. He is the Ducks' all-time leader amongst defenseman in games played (991), goals (96), assists (361), points (457) and game-winning goals (18). He played in his 1,000th NHL game during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, scoring two goals and helping the Blues to a 6-2 win against the rival Chicago Blackhawks.

Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek and captains from both teams will be part of the pregame ceremony.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the game. The puck drops shortly after 7 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.