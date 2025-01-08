Blues to celebrate Fowler's 1,000 games on Jan. 9 vs. Anaheim

fowler_cam_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate defenseman Cam Fowler's 1,000 games played milestone prior to the Jan. 9 game against the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center.

Fowler was drafted by Anaheim in the first round (No. 12 overall) in 2010 and played 991 games with the franchise before joining the Blues via trade in December. He is the Ducks' all-time leader amongst defenseman in games played (991), goals (96), assists (361), points (457) and game-winning goals (18). He played in his 1,000th NHL game during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, scoring two goals and helping the Blues to a 6-2 win against the rival Chicago Blackhawks.

Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek and captains from both teams will be part of the pregame ceremony.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the game. The puck drops shortly after 7 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

News Feed

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida