Blues tender offer sheet to Edmonton's Broberg, Holloway

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have tendered offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway.

The Oilers have seven days to exercise their right of first refusal on each of the players, per section 10.3 of the NHL collective bargaining agreement.

The Blues will have no further comment until the Oilers have made their decision as to whether to match the terms of either offer or accept the commensurate compensation.

Broberg, 23, has played 81 games for the Oilers over the last three seasons, registering two goals and 11 assists, after being selected in the first round (No. 8 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. The Orebro, Sweden, native has also played in 20 career playoff games for Edmonton, including 10 games during their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in which he posted two goals and an assist. The offer to Broberg is for a two-year contract at $4,580,917 per year, the maximum offer that would require a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Holloway, 22, has participated in 89 games for the Oilers since entering the league in 2022-23 as a former first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He tallied nine goals and nine assists during those two seasons. The Calgary, Alberta, native and University of Wisconsin product has also played 26 career playoff games, including 25 during Edmonton’s journey to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in which he contributed five goals and two assists. The offer to Holloway is for a two-year contract at $2,290,457 per year, the maximum offer that would require a third-round draft pick as compensation.

To satisfy the required compensation of the offer sheets should Edmonton choose to decline their right of first refusal, the Blues have completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins to re-acquire their second-round pick in 2025 (acquired via trade) and acquire Pittsburgh’s fifth-round selection in 2026. The Penguins will receive St. Louis’ second-round pick in 2026 and Ottawa’s 2025 third-round selection (acquired via trade).