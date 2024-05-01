Blues sign Robertsson to entry-level contract

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Simon Robertsson to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract.

Robertsson was drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 71 overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Robertsson, 21, appeared in 27 regular-season games for Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, collecting four points (two goals, two assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward also posted two points (one goal, one assist) and 28 penalty minutes in 15 postseason games, helping Skelleftea capture the SHL Championship.

Overall, the Pitea, Sweden, native has spent parts of the past five seasons in the SHL, compiling 20 points (14 goals, six assists) and 32 penalty minutes in 121 regular-season games. He has also represented Sweden in international play several times, including earning a bronze medal at the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship.