Blues sign Pekarcik to three-year entry level contract

pekarckik_blues
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Juraj Pekarcik to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract.

Pekarcik was drafted by the Blues in the third round, 76th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Pekarcik, 18, spent last season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, posting 59 points (nine goals, 50 assists) in 43 regular-season games, with his 50 assists ranking second overall. He also recorded 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 11 postseason games with Dubuque, which ranked second in the league.

Pekarcik appeared in five games with Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging three points (one goal, two assists). Prior to last season, the Trstena, Slovakia, native spent two seasons with the HK Nitra organization in Slovakia’s top junior league, posting 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 42 regular-season games overall.

News Feed

Dvorsky, Buchinger named to OHL All-Star teams

Kaskimaki signs entry-level contract

We Went Blues Day set for June 12

5 Blues compete at IIHF World Championship

Blues to host first-ever Trivia Night at Enterprise Center

Blues nominated for ADDY Award for 2023-24 pregame open video

Konowalchuk named head coach of Springfield Thunderbirds

Landon Sim wins OHL Championship with Knights

McGing signs two-year contract extension

Blues to pick 16th overall at NHL Draft

Blues sign Bannister to two-year extension as head coach

Hayes, Kessel join Team USA at World Championship

3 Blues named to Team Canada at World Championship

Blues sign Stenberg to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues sign Robertsson to entry-level contract

NHL Draft Lottery set for May 7

Blues sign Sylvegard, Johannesson from SHL

Armstrong: 'There's a path' for Dvorsky to Blues in 2024-25