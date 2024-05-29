Blues sign Pekarcik to three-year entry level contract

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Juraj Pekarcik to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract.

Pekarcik was drafted by the Blues in the third round, 76th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Pekarcik, 18, spent last season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, posting 59 points (nine goals, 50 assists) in 43 regular-season games, with his 50 assists ranking second overall. He also recorded 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 11 postseason games with Dubuque, which ranked second in the league.

Pekarcik appeared in five games with Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging three points (one goal, two assists). Prior to last season, the Trstena, Slovakia, native spent two seasons with the HK Nitra organization in Slovakia’s top junior league, posting 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 42 regular-season games overall.