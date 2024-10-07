Blues set 2024-25 Opening Day roster

opening_day_roster
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues have their roster set for opening day.

After starting training camp with 64 players, the team has reduced its roster to 12 forwards, eight defensemen, two goalies and five injured/non-roster players for the start of the regular season on Tuesday in Seattle (3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, 101 ESPN).

On Monday, the team made its final roster cuts, assigning forward Zack Bolduc and defensemen Tyler Tucker and Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Blues are expected to be without Brandon Saad on opening day while he remains in St. Louis for the expected arrival of his third child. Torey Krug and Oskar Sundqvist are also out with injuries.

After opening the season against Seattle, the Blues will continue on to San Jose and Vegas for their season-opening road trip. The team will then return to St. Louis for the Home Opener on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild.

kyrou_celebration

FORWARDS (12)

9 - Alexandre Texier
10 - Brayden Schenn (C)
12 - Radek Faksa
13 - Alexey Toropchenko
18 - Robert Thomas (A)
25 - Jordan Kyrou
26 - Nathan Walker
42 - Kasperi Kapanen
63 - Jake Neighbours
71 - Mathieu Joseph
81 - Dylan Holloway
89 - Pavel Buchnevich

parayko_closeup

DEFENSE (8)

4 - Nick Leddy
6 - Philip Broberg
22 - Ryan Suter
48 - Scott Perunovich
51 - Matthew Kessel
55 - Colton Parayko (A)
72 - Justin Faulk (A)
77 - P.O Joseph

binnington_closeup

GOALIES (2)

50 - Jordan Binnington
30 - Joel Hofer

sundqvist_smile

INJURED/NON-ROSTER (5)

37 - Adam Jiricek
47 - Torey Krug
80 - Simon Robertsson
20 - Brandon Saad
70 - Oskar Sundqvist

