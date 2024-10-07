Blues set 2024-25 Opening Day roster

The St. Louis Blues have their roster set for opening day.

After starting training camp with 64 players, the team has reduced its roster to 12 forwards, eight defensemen, two goalies and five injured/non-roster players for the start of the regular season on Tuesday in Seattle (3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, 101 ESPN).

On Monday, the team made its final roster cuts, assigning forward Zack Bolduc and defensemen Tyler Tucker and Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Blues are expected to be without Brandon Saad on opening day while he remains in St. Louis for the expected arrival of his third child. Torey Krug and Oskar Sundqvist are also out with injuries.

After opening the season against Seattle, the Blues will continue on to San Jose and Vegas for their season-opening road trip. The team will then return to St. Louis for the Home Opener on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild.