Blues prospects embark on new seasons

The St. Louis Blues prospect pool is in great shape. General Manager Doug Armstrong has been able to stockpile picks and young players for the first time in a long time to continue building around his team’s young core.

“We have seven first-round picks since 2020,” Armstrong said before the season. “We want to give them the opportunity to succeed in our organization.”

Fans can find a full breakdown of prospects and players in the system here, but here's a look at some of the top storylines involving Blues prospects as they begin their seasons: