Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that prospect Dalibor Dvorsky has been re-assigned from the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) IK Oskarshamn to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Sudbury Wolves. 

Dvorksy was selected by the Blues 10th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on July 13.  

Dvorsky, 18, appeared in 10 games with IK Oskarshamn prior to his re-assignment. Last season, he dressed in 38 regular-season games for AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden, posting 14 points (six goals, eight assists). The Zvolen, Slovkia native also represented Slovakia at the U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championships, recording 13 points in seven tournament games overall. 

In 2021-22, Dvorksy collected three points (two goals, one assist) in 17 regular-season games with AIK and 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 33 regular-season games with AIK J20.  He also helped Slovakia capture the Silver Medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the Gold Medal in D1A of the U-18 World Junior Championships.