Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Pavol Demitra, Keith Tkachuk and Mike Liut will be inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, presented by First Community, on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

The three players were selected for the 2024 class by the Blues Hall of Fame selection committee, which consists of team management such as Chairman Tom Stillman, CEO Chris Zimmerman and General Manager Doug Armstrong, former Blues personnel, alumni and members of the St. Louis media.

Tkachuk and Liut, along with Demitra's wife, Maja, will be in attendance for the induction dinner. All three players will also be celebrated at the Jan. 20 game when the Blues host the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center.

The Blues Hall of Fame was established in 2023 to pay homage to the franchise's great history and to honor special individuals who have made significant contributions to the Blues, both on and off the ice. The inaugural class included Red Berenson, Glenn Hall, Garry Unger and Scotty Bowman, along with the automatic inductions of the team's retired numbers (Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager, Chris Pronger and Brian Sutter), broadcaster Dan Kelly, and the team's original owners, the Salomons.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.