Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 vs. Arizona

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Pavol Demitra, Keith Tkachuk and Mike Liut will be inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, presented by First Community, on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

The three players were selected for the 2024 class by the Blues Hall of Fame selection committee, which consists of team management such as Chairman Tom Stillman, CEO Chris Zimmerman and General Manager Doug Armstrong, former Blues personnel, alumni and members of the St. Louis media.

Tkachuk and Liut, along with Demitra's wife, Maja, will be in attendance for the induction dinner. All three players will also be celebrated at the Jan. 20 game when the Blues host the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center.

The Blues Hall of Fame was established in 2023 to pay homage to the franchise's great history and to honor special individuals who have made significant contributions to the Blues, both on and off the ice. The inaugural class included Red Berenson, Glenn Hall, Garry Unger and Scotty Bowman, along with the automatic inductions of the team's retired numbers (Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager, Chris Pronger and Brian Sutter), broadcaster Dan Kelly, and the team's original owners, the Salomons.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.

Blues Hall of Fame reveals 2024 inductees

Class of 2024

Pavol Demitra

After arriving via trade on Nov. 27, 1996, Pavol Demitra cemented himself as a key piece of the St. Louis Blues over the next eight seasons. Known for his playmaking ability on the ice and being a great teammate off the ice, Demitra helped lead the Blues to the playoffs each of his eight seasons wearing the Note. Demitra posted at least 50 points in seven of his eight seasons in St. Louis, representing the Blues at three NHL All-Star Games. He currently ranks seventh in Blues history in points, as well as eighth in goals and assists.

Keith Tkachuk

Arriving to St. Louis via trade on March 13, 2001, Keith Tkachuk became a staple of the Blues franchise. Known for his goal-scoring ability and his grit on the ice, Tkachuk spent nine seasons with the Blues, recording three consecutive 30-goal seasons from 2001-04 and is one of four players in franchise history with over 400 points and 600 penalty minutes. Tkachuk ranks sixth in Blues history with 208 goals, as well as 12th with 427 points.

Mike Liut

Drafted by the Blues in 1976, Mike Liut spent his first six seasons with the Blues and solidified himself as one of the greatest goaltenders to ever don the Blue Note. Leading the NHL with 32 wins in 1979-80, his first season with the Blues, he followed up with a career-best 33 wins the following season, winning the Lester B. Pearson Award as the League’s most outstanding player. Liut is the Blues all-time leader among goalies with 151 wins, 347 games played and 9,165 saves.

