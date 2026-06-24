Blues introduce new format for 2026 Development Camp

Prospects will be focused on off-ice work and getting to know St. Louis

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By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The hockey world is busy preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft, but the dust doesn't settle once all the picks are made.

For many - including prospects and development staff - the work is just beginning. 

The Blues' 2026 selections, plus other recent draft picks and top prospects, will gather in St. Louis beginning on Sunday for the organization's annual Development Camp. 

This one will operate a bit differently than in years past, however, as the focus shifts entirely off the ice.

Blues Development Camp has always included an emphasis on team history, personal growth and bonding in addition to the drills and scrimmages. Now the history, growth and bonding takes center stage.

So what's on the schedule?

  • Time with Barret Jackman and the Blues Alumni
  • Off-ice workouts and sessions in the weight room
  • Nutrition lessons and a cooking competition
  • Visits to Enterprise Center, Busch Stadium and Energizer Park
  • Go Kart racing

As the young players prepare to take the next step in their careers, this more holistic approach ensures they will be better prepared as both hockey players and people.

And as they learn what it takes to be professional athletes, they'll also learn what it means to represent the city, organization and logo they could one day play for.

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