Blues introduce monthly subscription ticket plan

Hat Trick subscription gives fans three games per month for just $79

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues have launched an innovative new Hat Trick subscription plan designed to provide flexibility to hockey fans who want to attend games regularly but can’t commit to a full-season plan.

Here’s how it works:

- For just $79, subscribers will get guaranteed access to a seat in the Mezzanine Level for three pre-determined games each month.

- Your subscription auto-renews for the next month unless you pause or cancel. The eligible games for the next month will be announced on the 15th, giving you plenty of time to decide whether you can attend next month's games and keep your subscription active.

- Subscribers can link their accounts with a friend to sit together each game, purchase additional guest passes to each game, and upgrade seats to the lower bowl at a great price, if desired.

Fans that subscribe before Sept. 27 will get an extra preseason game - Oct. 1 vs. Columbus - for free in their first month!

Monthly subscription price is subject to change.

For the details about the Hat Trick subscription plan, click here.

