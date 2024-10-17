Blues host the annual Pink at the Rink on Oct. 19 to raise breast cancer awareness

Web-size-carousel
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will host the annual Pink at the Rink on Saturday, Oct. 19, an evening dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness. Proceeds from the night will benefit Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

Visit and donate to Blues for Kids beginning at 10 a.m. CT this Saturday, to bid on game-used equipment and autographed Blues memorabilia to support Siteman Cancer Center.

Stop by the Blues for Kids section located outside of Portal 15 for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness handouts.

Purchase 50/50 tickets from one of our sellers in game or visit this link to support Pink Ribbon Good, Blues for Kids and the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association.

Buy your tickets today to support raising awareness to breast cancer and watch as the Blues take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Oct. 17 vs. Islanders

Preview: Blues vs. Islanders

Sundqvist cleared for contact, likely to return soon

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

Blues highlight new partnership with introduction of the Ronzoni Olympia

Saad activated, Texier placed on IR

Blues Home Opener show to feature re-imagined 'Meet Me In St. Louis' song

Eichel, Barbashev help Golden Knights hold off Blues

Blues overcome 3-goal deficit to win in overtime

Blues add new concession stands for 2024-25

Kyrou, Blues rally past Kraken to win season opener

Blues recall Bolduc from Springfield

Bally Sports slated to air 71 regular-season Blues games in 2024-25

Dobbs Face-Off Week set for Oct. 11-19

Blues set 2024-25 Opening Day roster

Blues assign 10 players to Springfield

Blues recall 8 players from Springfield

3 Blues prospects named team captains