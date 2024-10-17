Blues host the annual Pink at the Rink on Oct. 19 to raise breast cancer awareness

The St. Louis Blues will host the annual Pink at the Rink on Saturday, Oct. 19, an evening dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness. Proceeds from the night will benefit Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

Visit and donate to Blues for Kids beginning at 10 a.m. CT this Saturday, to bid on game-used equipment and autographed Blues memorabilia to support Siteman Cancer Center.

Stop by the Blues for Kids section located outside of Portal 15 for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness handouts.

Purchase 50/50 tickets from one of our sellers in game or visit this link to support Pink Ribbon Good, Blues for Kids and the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association.

Buy your tickets today to support raising awareness to breast cancer and watch as the Blues take on the Carolina Hurricanes.