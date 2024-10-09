Blues Home Opener show to feature re-imagined 'Meet Me In St. Louis' song

Meet Me in St. Louis.

Fans will want to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. for the exhilarating premiere of the St. Louis Blues' new season-opening show, which will make its debut before the Home Opener at Enterprise Center on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota.

The new open, which will play before home games during the 2024-25 season, will feature a re-imagined version of 'Meet Me in St. Louis.' The song debuted in the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair to celebrate America’s success in the Louisiana Purchase Exposition and became popular again 40 years later when Judy Garland starred in MGM’s musical 'Meet Me in St. Louis.'

Written by Andrew B. Sterling, the tune is about a man inviting his sweetheart, Louis, to the World’s Fair. With the Fair being a once-in-a-lifetime event, the invitation signified wonder, excitement and a place where dreams come true.

Those characteristics also signify the Blues gameday experience at Enterprise Center.