Blues Home Opener show to feature re-imagined 'Meet Me In St. Louis' song

Team partners with 2WEI and 4th Floor Creative to create opening show, which debuts at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota

binnington_recordwall_16x9
By Gabby Khodadad / St. Louis Blues

Meet Me in St. Louis.

Fans will want to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. for the exhilarating premiere of the St. Louis Blues' new season-opening show, which will make its debut before the Home Opener at Enterprise Center on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota.

The new open, which will play before home games during the 2024-25 season, will feature a re-imagined version of 'Meet Me in St. Louis.' The song debuted in the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair to celebrate America’s success in the Louisiana Purchase Exposition and became popular again 40 years later when Judy Garland starred in MGM’s musical 'Meet Me in St. Louis.'

Written by Andrew B. Sterling, the tune is about a man inviting his sweetheart, Louis, to the World’s Fair. With the Fair being a once-in-a-lifetime event, the invitation signified wonder, excitement and a place where dreams come true.

Those characteristics also signify the Blues gameday experience at Enterprise Center.

schenn_recordwall2_16x9

Trevor Nickerson, the team's Vice President and Executive Producer of Blue Note Productions, said he chose this song because of its meaning and connection not only to the city, but to everyone alike.

“If you're from St. Louis, it makes you feel something,” Nickerson said. “But even if you're not from St. Louis, hearing the song and understanding the lyrics of 'Meet Me in St. Louis' and what that means, I think it can have sort of a resonating effect with everyone.”

To make the vision come to life, the Blues partnered with the German production company 2WEI to write and produce the soundtrack. Additionally, the team hired 4th Floor Creative, a video production company based in Ohio, to create the backdrop and help shoot the video.

The end result features not only players, but also highlights local artists. Lindenwood University’s student orchestra performed the instrumentals in front of a signature vinyl record wall that includes albums from St. Louis’ own SZA, Nelly and more!

Videoshoot081224_173

Nickerson said he is most looking forward to the fans’ reaction to the transition from the video to the players walking onto the ice…with the same backdrop.

“The best part about it is, we kept those set pieces,” Nickerson said. “And fans at the Home Opener, not only are you going to see the record walls in the video, you're going to see the record walls in the tunnel before the game. That's what the players are going to come through. So, you're going to get done watching them, watching the opening video and look down to the tunnel and here are those record walls and the same shots of the guys coming through there.

"It's going to be really, really cool.”

Tickets for the Home Opener vs. Minnesota are available now at ticketmaster.com. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Videoshoot081224_019
Videoshoot081224_097
Videoshoot081224_043
Videoshoot081224_183
Videoshoot081224_113
Videoshoot081224_025
Videoshoot081224_067
Videoshoot081224_012
Videoshoot081224_120
Videoshoot081224_139
Videoshoot081224_197
/

Meet Me in St. Louis video shoot

Behind the scenes at the Blues' 2024-25 opening video shoot, which includes a re-imagined version of the classic song 'Meet Me In St. Louis' (Photos by Scott Rovak)

News Feed

Kyrou, Blues rally past Kraken to win season opener

Blues recall Bolduc from Springfield

Bally Sports slated to air 71 regular-season Blues games in 2024-25

Dobbs Face-Off Week set for Oct. 11-19

Blues set 2024-25 Opening Day roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 15 at Union Station

Blues assign 10 players to Springfield

Blues recall 8 players from Springfield

3 Blues prospects named team captains

Springfield Thunderbirds announce long-term affiliation agreement with Blues

Projected Lineup: Oct. 3 vs. Dallas

Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Blues assign Alexandrov to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues sign Alexandrov to one-year contract

Blues reduce training camp roster by 14

Saad could miss season-opening trip for Blues

Blues release 3 players from professional tryouts