Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

Blue & White scrimmage set for July 2 at 6 p.m. - all practices and scrimmages are free and open to the public at Centene Community Ice Center

devcamp_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The bright future of the St. Louis Blues will be on display at the team’s annual Development Camp, which will be held at Centene Community Ice Center from July 1-3.

Top prospects - including first-round picks such as Jimmy Snuggerud (No. 23, 2022), Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10, 2023), Otto Stenberg (No. 25, 2023) and Theo Lindstein (No. 29, 2023) - will participate in the camp, which features daily on-ice practice sessions and scrimmages.

All events are free and open to the public.

This year’s Development Camp will be highlighted by the Blue & White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. on July 2 on the USA Rink. Prior to the scrimmage, prospects will be available to sign autographs for kids from 4 to 5 p.m.

snuggerud_draft

Jimmy Snuggerud after a first-round selection by the Blues at the 2022 NHL Draft

© St. Louis Blues

CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, July 1

10:45 a.m. - Team MacInnis practice 
11:45 a.m. - Team Tkachuk practice
2:30 p.m. - Scrimmage

Tuesday, July 2

2 p.m. - Team Tkachuk practice
3 p.m. - Team MacInnis practice 
4-5 p.m. - Prospect autographs (kids only)
6 p.m. - Blue & White Scrimmage (USA Rink)

Wednesday, July 3

11 a.m. - Team MacInnis practice
12:15 p.m. - Team Tkachuk practice 
2:45 p.m. - Scrimmage

dvorsky_draft

Dalibor Dvorsky after being selected in the first round by the Blues in 2023 / Getty Images

CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Callum Arnott (invite), Tanner Dickinson (STL, 119th in 2020), Dalibor Dvorsky (STL, 10th in 2023), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (STL, 73rd in 2022), Juraj Pekarcik (STL, 76th in 2023), Dylan Peterson (STL, 86th in 2020), Simon Robertsson (STL, 71st in 2021), Landon Sim (STL, 184th in 2022), Jimmy Snuggerud (STL, 23rd in 2022), Jakub Stancl (STL, 106th in 2023), Otto Stenberg (STL, 25th in 2023), Nikita Susuyev (STL, 202nd in 2023), Lucas Wahlin (invite).

Defense: Jeremie Biakabutuka (free agent), Michael Buchinger (STL, 88th in 2022), Quinton Burns (STL, 74th in 2023), Paul Fischer (STL, 138th in 2023), Marc-Andre Gaudet (STL, 152nd in 2022), Arseniy Koromyslov (STL, 120th in 2022), Steve Leskovar (invite), Theo Lindstein (STL, 29th in 2023), Anton Malmstrom (free agent), Matthew Mayich (STL, 170th in 2023), Isaiah Norlin (invite).

Goalies: Will Cranley (STL, 163rd in 2020), Gibby Homer (invite), Owen Willmore (invite).

