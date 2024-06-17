Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

The bright future of the St. Louis Blues will be on display at the team’s annual Development Camp, which will be held at Centene Community Ice Center from July 1-3.

Top prospects - including first-round picks such as Jimmy Snuggerud (No. 23, 2022), Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10, 2023), Otto Stenberg (No. 25, 2023) and Theo Lindstein (No. 29, 2023) - will participate in the camp, which features daily on-ice practice sessions and scrimmages.

All events are free and open to the public.

This year’s Development Camp will be highlighted by the Blue & White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. on July 2 on the USA Rink. Prior to the scrimmage, prospects will be available to sign autographs for kids from 4 to 5 p.m.