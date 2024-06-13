Blues Hockey Ops succession plan explained

The St. Louis Blues made a major announcement regarding the future of their hockey operations staff during a press conference at Enterprise Center on Thursday morning.

The event was opened by Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, who laid out a succession plan that involved a new contract extension for President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong, two additional promotions, and the naming of the Blues’ next general manager - Alexander Steen.

If you missed any of it, here are the answers to the questions you need to know.