Blues have 9 picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Unless General Manager Doug Armstrong makes a trade, the St. Louis Blues will have nine picks at the 2024 NHL Draft, which will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Blues' first pick will be at No. 16 overall - their only pick in the first round after having three first-round selections last summer. The team will have two picks in the second round, third round and seventh round.

Here is the breakdown of picks:

Round 1 - No. 16

Round 2 - No. 48, No. 56 (from TOR)

Round 3 - No. 81, No. 95 (from NYR)

Round 4 - No. 113

Round 5 - No. 145

Round 7 - No. 209, No. 211 (from NYI)

The Blues acquired the additional second-round pick (No. 56) from Toronto in a trade that sent Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Maple Leafs in 2023. The additional third-round pick from the New York Rangers was also acquired in 2023 in a deal that sent Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to New York. The Blues also acquired an additional seventh-round pick from the New York Islanders in the deal for Robert Bortuzzo in December.

The club will not have a sixth-round pick this year - that pick went to the Philadelphia Flyers in last summer's deal for Kevin Hayes.

Fans can visit stlouisblues.com/draft for additional content and live coverage of the 2024 NHL Draft. Round 1 begins at 6 p.m. CT on June 28 (ESPN, ESPN+), while Rounds 2-7 will be held on June 29 at 10:30 a.m. CT (ESPN+, NHL Network).