Blues for Kids Red Cross Relief

The St. Louis Blues are partnering with the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis to raise funds for Hurricane Helene disaster relief on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

To support relief efforts, Blues fans are encouraged to bid on items in the Blues for Kids auction, text HELENE to 90999 or scan the QR code in game to make a donation.

All proceeds from Thursday night's Blues for Kids auction will benefit hurricane relief efforts. To browse items and place a bid, visit https://blues.givesmart.com or text BLUES to 76278 to sign up for text notifications.

To donate to relief efforts, visit the Red Cross website.

Hurricane Helene made landfall last week in Perry, Florida as an extremely powerful Category 4 storm, the strongest to ever hit Florida’s Big Bend Region. The massive storm created a path of destruction far beyond the initial landfall location in Florida – wreckage from Helene is being experienced across 10 states, spanning some 800 miles, and impacting millions.

The American Red Cross has launched a massive relief response to get help to where it is needed across a vast area covering hundreds of miles from Florida to West Virginia. In total, the Red Cross has established 10 disaster relief operations (DROs) across 10 different states.