Blues For Kids launches Louie’s Little Free Library to foster reading in the community

Blues for Kids, the charitable arm of the St. Louis Blues, this week are launching Louie’s Little Free Library, a new book exchange program designed to enhance book accessibility and cultivate a love for reading within the community. This initiative allows individuals to take or share books at no cost, promoting literacy and engagement across the greater St. Louis area.

In collaboration with local youth hockey associations, the program will install Blues-themed Little Free Library book nooks at various community ice rinks. Each location will receive a customized book nook, a starter pack of books, and registration on the Little Free Library website, making it easy for anyone to find these community resources.

The initial host sites for Louie’s Little Free Library include:

Centene Community Ice Center : 750 Casino Center Dr, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

: 750 Casino Center Dr, Maryland Heights, MO 63043 East Alton Ice Arena : 631 Lewis and Clark Blvd, East Alton, IL 62024

: 631 Lewis and Clark Blvd, East Alton, IL 62024 Maryville University Ice Rink : 18383 Chesterfield Airport Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63005

: 18383 Chesterfield Airport Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63005 McKendree Metro Rec Plex: 205 Rec Plex Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269

The installation of these libraries began at Centene Community Ice Center and Maryville University Ice Rink on Wednesday, August 14 (Link to photos).

“Books are a valuable resource for both kids and adults, particularly for siblings attending practices or games who might find it challenging to stay occupied during events.” said Randy Girsch, Executive Director of Blues for Kids. “Providing free access to books is not only a wonderful way to keep them entertained but also to enhance their reading skills and access to literature.”

To learn more about Louie’s Little Free Library and other Blues educational initiatives, visit stlouisblues.com/community.

About Blues for Kids:

Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area. Thanks to the commitment of Blues players, alumni, volunteers and fans, Blues for Kids has contributed more than $12.5 million to the St. Louis community. Blues for Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development.

About Little Free Library

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes.

To learn more about Little Free Library and their mission, visit littlefreelibrary.org/about.