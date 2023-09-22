Blues, Coyotes set for preseason double-header

The St. Louis Blues will open their preseason schedule with not one - but two! - exhibition games on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Here’s how this will work -

Two teams will be selected from the 60-man training camp roster. One team, coached by Craig Berube, will play a 2 p.m. game against the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center (Bally Sports App, 101 ESPN), while a second team, coached by Steve Ott, will fly to Wichita, Kansas to play a neutral site game against the Coyotes at 7 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena (101 ESPN).

Got all that?

Good.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. home game are available online at ticketmaster.com. The game will also be available in the St. Louis viewing area on the Bally Sports App (with a subscription to Bally Sports Midwest on your satellite/cable package or a Bally Sports+ subscription). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will call the action - both on the Bally Sports App and on 101 ESPN.

After the first game airs, 101 ESPN will continue with Blues coverage all the way through the second game, which will have play-by-play from Andy Zilch and color commentary from Matt Lashoff.

Zilch, a St. Louis native, has called minor-league hockey games for the past 11 seasons, calling more than 800 contests - most recently for the San Diego Gulls. Lashoff lives in Kirkwood and was a 2005 draft choice of the Boston Bruins. His NHL career included stops in Boston, Tampa Bay and Toronto. He currently coaches the 2012 AAA Blues alongside Jamal Mayers and Vitale.

Coverage of both games will also be available at stlouisblues.com, the Blues App and on social media.

Game 1 Roster (2 p.m., St. Louis)

Forwards: Mikhail Abramov, Sam Bitten, Pavel Buchnevich, Andre Heim, Kasperi Kapanen, Jordan Kyrou, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing, Matthew Peca, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Jakub Vrana.

Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Michael Buchinger, Quinton Burns, Wyatt Kalynuk, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Vadim Zherenko.

Game 2 Roster (7 p.m., Wichita)

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Will Bitten, Sammy Blais, Zachary Bolduc, Zach Dean, Adam Gaudette, Jake Neighbours, Isaac Ratcliffe, Nick Ritchie, Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker, Keean Washkurak.

Defense: Matthew Kessel, Leo Loof, Matt Mayich, Calle Rosen, Marco Scandella, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Colten Ellis, Malcolm Subban