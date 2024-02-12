Blues celebrate Black History Month with variety of initiatives

Black History Month is in full swing, and the St. Louis Blues are celebrating the occasion with a variety of initiatives throughout the month of February.
Here are just some of the ways the Blues will recognize Black History Month this season:
- In partnership with Stifel, the St. Louis Blues launched a new program that will expand educational opportunities at schools in the greater St. Louis community each year by providing upgraded technology and furniture for their tech labs. Carr Lane Visual Performing Arts Middle School was the program’s first recipient. Schools located within a 30 mile radius of Enterprise Center can apply for the next renovation by clicking here, or you can learn more about the program at this link.
- First year North City Blues players will begin the learn-to-play portion of the program after just completing their initial eight-week learn-to-skate curriculum. New to this year, the Blues have partnered with the National Blues Museum to add a STEAM learning element that allows all new and returning participants the opportunity to build their very own guitars, as well as receive lessons on bucket drums and guitar. More than 70 kids participate in the North City Blues program each Wednesday at Enterprise Center.
- Blues fans attending the game on Feb. 19 vs. Toronto can cheer on members of the North City Blues program as they will participate in the Youth Hockey Rising Stars game during the first intermission.
- The fourth annual Cardinal Ritter Night will take place during the Feb. 19 game. This theme night is planned by Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduating seniors who receive an internship with the Blues front office and scholarship provided by Blues for Kids. This season's interns - Aaliyah and CJ - worked with multiple departments within the Blues front office to create fundraising opportunities and develop ways to spotlight Cardinal Ritter College Prep throughout the game. Fans who would like to support can purchase special theme night tickets as a portion of each ticket sold will help provide a scholarship for a Cardinal Ritter student. Specially designed T-shirts created by this year’s Cardinal Ritter interns will be sold in STL Authentics locations throughout Enterprise Center and through an online auction featuring Blues game-used and autographed memorabilia, which will open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 with all proceeds benefitting future scholarships at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
- Blues for Kids will also host children from local non-profits through their First Game program on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Islanders. Participants will receive a free ticket, voucher for a free drink and hot dog, and an invitation to the pre-game Hockey 101 taught by Blues broadcasters.
- Fans are encouraged to stop by the Blues for Kids section outside Portal 15 throughout each home game in February to pick up a specially-designed Black History Month poster featuring some of the Black players who have worn the Blue Note. This poster was created by this year’s Blues Cardinal Ritter interns, Aaliyah and CJ.
- The St. Louis Blues People of Color Employee Resource Group partnered with students from Carr Lane Middle School to design a Blues Black History Month themed puck. These designs will be on display for fans to cast their vote for their favorite design at each remaining game in February. The student that receives the most votes will receive tickets to a Blues game and chance to meet a player. All fans who place their vote at the Blues for Kids section outside of Portal 15 will be entered into a raffle to receive a Blues themed giftbag and autographed puck.