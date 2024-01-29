Blues, Stifel upgrade Carr Lane VPA Middle School tech lab

The St. Louis Blues and Stifel have expanded their long-standing partnership with a joint effort to invest in the community by providing free educational opportunities to students throughout the greater St. Louis area.

Through a newly developed program, the Blues and Stifel will identify one school in the region each year to receive upgraded technology for their tech labs. The selected school will receive new computers, classroom furniture, access to the Blues Future Goals STEM curriculum and other needed classroom paint and décor, with all renovation work being completed by St. Louis Blues and Stifel staff volunteers.

“Finding ways to continue providing new and engaging learning opportunities that expand opportunity for youth in St. Louis is an important part of the Blues community strategy,” said Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “The addition of these tech labs, with brand-new, high-speed equipment, will allow students and teachers to maximize their classroom time and have better access to this unique sports-centered math and science curriculum. We are grateful to have a partner like Stifel that shares in our vision of community outreach and who helped make this project a reality.”