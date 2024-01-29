Blues, Stifel upgrade Carr Lane VPA Middle School tech lab

carrlane1
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues and Stifel have expanded their long-standing partnership with a joint effort to invest in the community by providing free educational opportunities to students throughout the greater St. Louis area.

Through a newly developed program, the Blues and Stifel will identify one school in the region each year to receive upgraded technology for their tech labs. The selected school will receive new computers, classroom furniture, access to the Blues Future Goals STEM curriculum and other needed classroom paint and décor, with all renovation work being completed by St. Louis Blues and Stifel staff volunteers.

“Finding ways to continue providing new and engaging learning opportunities that expand opportunity for youth in St. Louis is an important part of the Blues community strategy,” said Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “The addition of these tech labs, with brand-new, high-speed equipment, will allow students and teachers to maximize their classroom time and have better access to this unique sports-centered math and science curriculum. We are grateful to have a partner like Stifel that shares in our vision of community outreach and who helped make this project a reality.”

carrlane2

The program’s first recipient, Carr Lane Visual Performing Arts Middle School, part of the Saint Louis Public School District, was selected last fall and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new tech lab on Monday, Jan. 29. Renovations were completed over the school’s holiday break by more than 40 St. Louis Blues and Stifel staff volunteers.

“Our associates really enjoyed taking part in this incredibly meaningful project at Carr Lane VPA Middle School,” said David Sliney, Chief Operating Officer for Stifel.  “With new computers, desks and chairs, a fresh coat of paint, and other visual improvements, the enhancements made will help provide a great environment for learning.  We look forward to continuing to work with our friends at the St. Louis Blues and other local schools to help prepare the next generation of St. Louisans for success.”

carrlane4

“We know that this investment will have a positive impact for many years to come for students and are so grateful that Carr Lane was selected as the first site of a Blues and Stifel Tech Lab,” said Dr. Keisha Scarlett, Superintendent for the Saint Louis Public School District.  “The Blues and Stifel have both been tremendous partners for many years and have championed our students, our schools and staff, and this is just one of the many ways that they have chosen to support SLPS.”

Each year the Blues, through their Street Blues Ball Hockey and Blues Future Goals programs, reach nearly 140,000 students throughout the St. Louis community.

