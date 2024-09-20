Blues, Bud Light announce extension to long-standing sponsorship

The St. Louis Blues and Anheuser-Busch today announced a multi-year extension of the sponsorship between the two iconic St. Louis brands. Under the terms of the five-year renewal, Bud Light will continue to serve as the Official Beer Sponsor of the St. Louis Blues, featured in advertising throughout the team’s home venue of Enterprise Center and the adjacent Stifel Theatre. The announcement of the sponsorship extension comes on the day of the second annual Blues & Brews concert event at the historic Anheuser-Busch Brewery, featuring appearances by Blues players, members of the coaching staff, and a musical lineup headlined by country music star Matt Stell.

“The Blues are extremely proud to continue our legacy partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, extending a relationship that has been an indelible part of the Blues fan experience throughout our organization’s history,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “As we prepare for another exciting hockey season and the 30th anniversary of Enterprise Center, we toast them and our fans for their commitment to supporting Blues hockey by celebrating all the great moments in our history, and the new ones to come.”

The extension between the Blues and Anheuser-Busch furthers the long-term commitment between the two St. Louis-born brands to more than 25 consecutive years of partnership. Blues fans will continue to flock to the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Bud Light Sports Pub before games for Bud Light Happy Hour and stay late for the 4th Period post-game parties. Live music and ice-cold beer are featured in both spaces, keeping things easy to enjoy for 21+ fans all season long. Bud Light remains at the forefront of the Blues ever-growing digital content with special player-focused video content that will again be shared in-arena and across social media.

“For a quarter of a century, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been proud to be a part of 21+ Blues fans gameday traditions,” said Matt Davis, Vice President of Partnerships, Anheuser-Busch. “St. Louis will always be home, and we could not be more excited to continue bringing unparalleled experiences to some of the best hockey fans in the nation.”

The partnership expands beyond the Enterprise Center with the This Bar Bleeds Blue program, the Blues official bar network presented by Bud Light that brings Blues fans together for watch parties all across the metro area. There will be a continued commitment to give fans one-of-a-kind experiences and giveaways, like the Bud Light Celly Glass Pass, which debuted in the 23-24 season. Anheuser-Busch’s Decide to Ride also serves as the highlight of industry-standard fan responsibility programs.

Serving as the unofficial ‘puck drop’ for the start of the 2024-25 season for Blues fans, the second annual Blues & Brews event takes place on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Blues broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale, the event will feature Q&A sessions with head coach Drew Bannister and five Blues players: Philip Broberg, Pavel Buchnevich, Dylan Holloway, Jake Neighbours, and captain Brayden Schenn. The musical portion of the evening will open with St. Louis’ own Charles Glenn Group and conclude with a performance by Stell, the multi-platinum artist. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and tickets for the event can be purchased at stlouisblues.com. Each $20 ticket includes a complimentary Bud Light (for guests 21 and older) or bottled water, and free parking will be available in front of the tour center and other nearby lots.