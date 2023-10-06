Blues, Blackhawks meet Saturday in preseason finale

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their exhibition schedule with Saturday's 7 p.m. matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center.

The Blues are coming off a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, a game in which Robert Thomas scored twice and Jordan Binnington recorded a 25-save shutout in his first 60-minute game of the preseason.

The Blues enter Saturday's game with a preseason record of 3-2-2.

The Blackhawks lost 3-2 in a shootout to Minnesota Wild on Thursday, falling to 2-1-2 in the preseason.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to attend the game can watch live on the Bally Sports App (requires subscription to Bally Sports through a pay TV provider or a subscription to Bally Sports+). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Zachary Bolduc, Pavel Buchnevich, Zach Dean, Kevin Hayes, Jordan Kyrou, Mathias Laferriere, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas, Jakub Vrana, Nathan Walker.

Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Matt Kessel, Torey Krug, Scott Perunovich, Calle Rosen, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer