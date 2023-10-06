News Feed

Binnington earns 25-save shutout in preseason win

Binnington earns 25-save shutout in preseason win
2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19
Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 
Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster
Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station
Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union
ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028
Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds
Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield
Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster
3 players assigned to junior teams

3 players assigned to junior teams
Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center
Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video
Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink
Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin first training camp practices
Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Blues begin camp with Content Day
Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Blues, Blackhawks meet Saturday in preseason finale

kyrou_blackhawks_preview
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their exhibition schedule with Saturday's 7 p.m. matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center.

The Blues are coming off a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, a game in which Robert Thomas scored twice and Jordan Binnington recorded a 25-save shutout in his first 60-minute game of the preseason.

The Blues enter Saturday's game with a preseason record of 3-2-2.

The Blackhawks lost 3-2 in a shootout to Minnesota Wild on Thursday, falling to 2-1-2 in the preseason.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to attend the game can watch live on the Bally Sports App (requires subscription to Bally Sports through a pay TV provider or a subscription to Bally Sports+). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Zachary Bolduc, Pavel Buchnevich, Zach Dean, Kevin Hayes, Jordan Kyrou, Mathias Laferriere, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas, Jakub Vrana, Nathan Walker.

Defense: Robert Bortuzzo, Matt Kessel, Torey Krug, Scott Perunovich, Calle Rosen, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer