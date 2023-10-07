News Feed

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

Blues, Blackhawks meet Saturday in preseason finale

Binnington earns 25-save shutout in preseason win

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Projected Lineup: Oct. 7 vs. Chicago

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their 2023 preseason schedule with Saturday's 7 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center (BSMW App, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube used a veteran NHL lineup for Thursday's 4-0 win in Dallas. Against the Blackhawks, he's using a younger lineup - although the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou will be dressed for the game.

Tickets for the preseason finale are available now at ticketmaster.com. Fans unable to attend the game can watch live on the Bally Sports app (with Bally Sports Midwest through a pay TV provider or a subscription to Bally Sports+). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

The Blues open the 2023-24 regular season on Oct. 12 in Dallas.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Jake Neighbours
Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Nathan Walker
Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Mathias Laferriere

Defense

Torey Krug - Calle Rosen
Scott Perunovich - Matt Kessel
Tyler Tucker - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer