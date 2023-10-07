Projected Lineup: Oct. 7 vs. Chicago

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their 2023 preseason schedule with Saturday's 7 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center (BSMW App, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube used a veteran NHL lineup for Thursday's 4-0 win in Dallas. Against the Blackhawks, he's using a younger lineup - although the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou will be dressed for the game.

Tickets for the preseason finale are available now at ticketmaster.com. Fans unable to attend the game can watch live on the Bally Sports app (with Bally Sports Midwest through a pay TV provider or a subscription to Bally Sports+). Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN and the Blues App.

The Blues open the 2023-24 regular season on Oct. 12 in Dallas.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Jake Neighbours

Zachary Bolduc - Zach Dean - Nathan Walker

Mackenzie MacEachern - Nikita Alexandrov - Mathias Laferriere

Defense

Torey Krug - Calle Rosen

Scott Perunovich - Matt Kessel

Tyler Tucker - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer