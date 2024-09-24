Blues assign 8 players to junior teams

Team also releases two players in training camp as tryouts

Blues Generic 2568x1444
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to their juniors teams.

Players assigned are defensemen Quinton Burns (Kingston – OHL), Lukas Fischer (Sarnia – OHL), Matthew Mayich (Ottawa – OHL), and Will McIsaac (Spokane – WHL), as well as forwards Adam Jecho (Edmonton – WHL), Tomas Mrsic (Prince Albert – WHL), Juraj Pekarcik (Moncton – QMJHL), and Jakub Stancl (Kelowna – WHL).

In addition, the team released goaltender David Tendeck and forward Jake Gudelj from their tryouts.

News Feed

Ways to save with the Blues for the 2024-25 season

Meet new Blues in-game hosts Reagan and Dre’Co

Blues announce preseason streaming schedule

Blues get training camp underway

Blues excited to be back at rink for Content Day

Blues add six tryouts to training camp roster

Prospect Showcase: Blues 6, Wild 2

Prospect Showcase: Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Blues ownership group purchases McKee interests in Stifel Theatre

2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

Joseph brothers excited at chance to be Blues teammates

Neighbours to throw out first pitch at Cardinals game

Season Preview: 2024-25 St. Louis Blues

Krug to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Blues to get 11 games broadcast nationally in 2024-25

Open House set for Sept. 9 at Enterprise Center

6 Blues join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 20