Blues assign 8 players to junior teams

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to their juniors teams.

Players assigned are defensemen Quinton Burns (Kingston – OHL), Lukas Fischer (Sarnia – OHL), Matthew Mayich (Ottawa – OHL), and Will McIsaac (Spokane – WHL), as well as forwards Adam Jecho (Edmonton – WHL), Tomas Mrsic (Prince Albert – WHL), Juraj Pekarcik (Moncton – QMJHL), and Jakub Stancl (Kelowna – WHL).

In addition, the team released goaltender David Tendeck and forward Jake Gudelj from their tryouts.