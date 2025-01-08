Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman today announced a change in the Blues ownership group. The minority ownership stake of Andy Taylor, an original member of Stillman’s group that purchased the Blues in 2012, has been sold to his niece, Carolyn Kindle.

“Andy Taylor was a key member of the all-local ownership group that purchased the Blues franchise back in 2012,” said Stillman. “We are eternally grateful to Andy for his tremendous support of the Blues, along with his monumental contributions to the St. Louis region. Andy will always be a respected member of the Blues family.”

“Carolyn Kindle is a welcome addition to our ownership group. Through her work in sports and philanthropy, Carolyn has demonstrated a strong passion for St. Louis that is shared by our entire group.”

Kindle is the CEO of St. Louis CITY SC, where she oversees all operational and business aspects of the club, including Energizer Park and the surrounding district. In addition to leading CITY SC, Kindle is President of the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, the charitable arm of Enterprise Mobility. She also is a board member of the St. Louis Sports Commission, SSM Health, St. Louis Police Foundation, Regional Business Council and Greater St. Louis, Inc.

In addition to Stillman and now Carolyn Kindle, members of the Blues' all-local ownership group are Donn Lux, Jerald Kent, James Cooper, Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, Steve Maritz, Edward Potter, Michael Riney, James Kavanaugh, John Danforth, Christopher Danforth, Jim Johnson III, Scott McCuaig, John Ross, Jr. and Tom Schlafly.

