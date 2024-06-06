Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

The St. Louis Blues are celebrating Pride Month in many ways throughout the month of June.

On Sunday, June 30, the celebration will culminate in Blues hockey personnel and alumni, Louie, Blue Crew, and front office staff for the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre participating in the STL Grand Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.

In addition to their presence at the parade, the front office staff is engaging in several community initiatives. Staff have begun this effort by volunteering and assisting with meal fulfillment for Food Outreach, Inc., which aims to provide nutritional support for men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS or cancer. Staff are also celebrating with organized trips to several LGBTQIA+ owned businesses in the community, along with training sessions surrounding allyship, equity, and inclusion.

Pride Month is part of the NHL's year-round Hockey is for Everyone initiative, which aims to make the game more inclusive to everyone regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.