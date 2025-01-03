Blues announce activations for Pride Night hosted on Jan. 9

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate Pride Night during the game Thursday, Jan. 9 vs. the Anaheim Ducks; Fans can still buy Blues Pride t-shirts.

Pride Night-05
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate Pride Night during the game Thursday, Jan. 9 vs. the Anaheim Ducks.

Enterprise Center will be illuminated in rainbow lighting and the video board will feature Pride Night programming in support of this Hockey is For Everyone initiative.

Fans attending the game can visit the Pride Headquarters located in the District outside of Portal 31 on the Mezzanine Level to purchase limited edition Pride themed mystery pucks autographed by Blues players. That location will also provide an opportunity for all ticketholders to visit with members of the Blues LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group to get temporary tattoos and information from local community organizations, including SQSH, PFLAG, PROMO and Food Outreach.

Fans can also bid on a special online auction featuring autographed memorabilia and sticks used by Blues players with Pride tape during pregame warmups by visiting blues.givesmart.com or texting ‘BLUES’ to 76278.

All proceeds from mystery puck sales and online auction will benefit *Pride STL* and *You Can Play*.

Themed pride tickets can still be purchased here. Theme night buyers will have the opportunity to get their hands on a Blues Pride t-shirt, a stylish and unique shirt that showcases the team's commitment to diversity and unity.

