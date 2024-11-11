Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

Initiative providing financial relief for veterans across St. Louis area highlights new partnership making Verizon the official 5G and wireless telecommunications partner of the Blues.

Web-Thumbnail
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

(November 11, 2024) – As part of a new multi-year partnership, the St. Louis Blues and Verizon are proud to announce a transformative partnership to eliminate $1 million in consumer debt for veterans across the St. Louis area. Verizon and ForgiveCo are partnering for this initiative across three markets of St. Louis, Milwaukee and Detroit for a total of $3 million in debt relief for veterans.

Running from Thanksgiving through Christmas, the program will erase $250,000 in veteran debt each week, per market, for four weeks. This goodwill effort is strengthened by the support of Verizon’s partnerships with its major professional sports franchises. The St. Louis Blues (NHL) and the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) have committed to raise awareness and amplify the impact of this powerful campaign.

"At Verizon, our commitment to veterans transcends words; it is rooted in meaningful action and unwavering support," said Andy Brady, Verizon Great Lakes Market President. "We are incredibly proud to collaborate with ForgiveCo, the Milwaukee Bucks and the St. Louis Blues, as we join forces to alleviate the financial burdens faced by our nation’s veterans. It is not only our responsibility but also our privilege to honor the extraordinary sacrifices made by those who have served. Together, we are dedicated to creating a brighter future for our heroes and ensuring they receive the support they truly deserve." With more than 8,000 veteran employees, Verizon has been nationally recognized as a Military Friendly company for six years in a row.

“Blues fans always demonstrate strong support for the serviceman and women who live among them here in the St. Louis area. We are honored to launch our new partnership with Verizon by bringing this program to our community to provide financial relief to our veterans,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “With nearly 400,000 veterans living in Missouri alone, we are excited to see the measurable difference that these funds will make in the lives of veterans throughout greater St. Louis during this holiday season and beyond.”

ForgiveCo's Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Antico, added, “This partnership speaks to the spirit of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much. By partnering with Verizon and these incredible teams, we’re not only alleviating financial stress for veterans and their families but also reminding them that their service is valued and remembered.”

Verizon is also providing a special offer to all veterans and military members across these regions, allowing them to save on mobile or home internet plans. By activating a new smartphone line on select plans, veterans and military members can receive a $50 bill credit. To check discount eligibility and to get started, visit verizon.com/military or visit a local participating Verizon store for details.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security.

ForgiveCo is a Public Benefit Corporation that provides business advisory services to corporations, non-profits, and brands for the acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation and bulk debt management – Transforming debt into goodwill. ™ To learn more about ForgiveCo, please visit forgiveco.com and follow ForgiveCo on all major social media channels.

News Feed

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Veteran designs exclusive logo for Salute to Military Night

Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury

Listen: Krug's country playlist

Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1

Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Bannister provides updates on injured Blues