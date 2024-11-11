Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

(November 11, 2024) – As part of a new multi-year partnership, the St. Louis Blues and Verizon are proud to announce a transformative partnership to eliminate $1 million in consumer debt for veterans across the St. Louis area. Verizon and ForgiveCo are partnering for this initiative across three markets of St. Louis, Milwaukee and Detroit for a total of $3 million in debt relief for veterans.

Running from Thanksgiving through Christmas, the program will erase $250,000 in veteran debt each week, per market, for four weeks. This goodwill effort is strengthened by the support of Verizon’s partnerships with its major professional sports franchises. The St. Louis Blues (NHL) and the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) have committed to raise awareness and amplify the impact of this powerful campaign.

"At Verizon, our commitment to veterans transcends words; it is rooted in meaningful action and unwavering support," said Andy Brady, Verizon Great Lakes Market President. "We are incredibly proud to collaborate with ForgiveCo, the Milwaukee Bucks and the St. Louis Blues, as we join forces to alleviate the financial burdens faced by our nation’s veterans. It is not only our responsibility but also our privilege to honor the extraordinary sacrifices made by those who have served. Together, we are dedicated to creating a brighter future for our heroes and ensuring they receive the support they truly deserve." With more than 8,000 veteran employees, Verizon has been nationally recognized as a Military Friendly company for six years in a row.

“Blues fans always demonstrate strong support for the serviceman and women who live among them here in the St. Louis area. We are honored to launch our new partnership with Verizon by bringing this program to our community to provide financial relief to our veterans,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “With nearly 400,000 veterans living in Missouri alone, we are excited to see the measurable difference that these funds will make in the lives of veterans throughout greater St. Louis during this holiday season and beyond.”

ForgiveCo's Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Antico, added, “This partnership speaks to the spirit of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much. By partnering with Verizon and these incredible teams, we’re not only alleviating financial stress for veterans and their families but also reminding them that their service is valued and remembered.”

Verizon is also providing a special offer to all veterans and military members across these regions, allowing them to save on mobile or home internet plans. By activating a new smartphone line on select plans, veterans and military members can receive a $50 bill credit. To check discount eligibility and to get started, visit verizon.com/military or visit a local participating Verizon store for details.